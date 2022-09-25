Morgan Stanley Cuts ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target to $87.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ONE Gas from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.50.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $78.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.55. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in ONE Gas by 187.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 175,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

