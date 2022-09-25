MP3 (MP3) Price Tops $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

MP3 (MP3) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. One MP3 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MP3 has a market cap of $96,836.00 and approximately $24,985.00 worth of MP3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MP3 has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011036 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MP3 Coin Profile

MP3 launched on February 1st, 2021. MP3’s total supply is 27,000,000 coins. The official website for MP3 is mp3finance.com. MP3’s official Twitter account is @mp3finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MP3

According to CryptoCompare, “MP3 is the utility token for the mp3 Finance dAPP – a personalized oracle platform allowing recording artists to “tokenize” themselves & their services based on a bonding curve curation market. It is the decentralized music industry, at the users' fingertips.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MP3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MP3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MP3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

