Multiverse 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $284,575.00 (AI)

Multiverse (AI) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Multiverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Multiverse has traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Multiverse has a market capitalization of $24.14 million and $284,575.00 worth of Multiverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Multiverse alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011017 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070384 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10760033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Multiverse

Multiverse launched on June 2nd, 2021. Multiverse’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Multiverse is multiverse.ai. The Reddit community for Multiverse is https://reddit.com/r/Multiverselabs. Multiverse’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Multiverse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multiverse™ decentralized A.I. ecosystem is designed to enable the community to easily fund, train, and deploy machine-learning applications (planets) with their own custom tokens and decentralized economic systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multiverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.