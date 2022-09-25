My DeFi Pet Achieves Market Cap of $8.69 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $8.69 million and $2.66 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0869 or 0.00000462 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004772 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00047757 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000551 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $309.21 or 0.01644601 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00043189 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

DPET is a coin. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

