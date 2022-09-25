Nano (XNO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.77 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, Nano has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00004118 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $103.80 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004785 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.