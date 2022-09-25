Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NSSC stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.31. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $31.30.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after buying an additional 925,876 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,851,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,559,000 after buying an additional 837,472 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after buying an additional 721,575 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,554,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,018,000 after buying an additional 28,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

