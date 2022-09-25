National Bank Financial Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to C$105.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.94.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 1.6 %

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $70.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $65.03 and a one year high of $84.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average of $74.89.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $672,023,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,633 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3,605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,442,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295,358 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.