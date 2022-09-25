National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) versus C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Head to Head Comparison

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) and C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

National Instruments has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C3.ai has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National Instruments and C3.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Instruments 6.71% 15.63% 9.21% C3.ai -85.25% -19.23% -16.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

83.3% of National Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of C3.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of National Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.1% of C3.ai shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares National Instruments and C3.ai’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Instruments $1.47 billion 3.48 $89.32 million $0.78 49.97 C3.ai $252.76 million 5.64 -$192.07 million ($2.15) -6.12

National Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than C3.ai. C3.ai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for National Instruments and C3.ai, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Instruments 0 1 4 0 2.80 C3.ai 3 7 1 0 1.82

National Instruments presently has a consensus target price of $44.80, suggesting a potential upside of 14.93%. C3.ai has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.28%. Given C3.ai’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe C3.ai is more favorable than National Instruments.

Summary

National Instruments beats C3.ai on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio. The company's application software comprises NI TestStand that is used for automated test and measurement applications in manufacturing environment; NI VeriStand, a software environment for configuring real-time testing applications; Flexlogger for sensor configuration and data logging of mixed signals; and NI InsightCM Enterprise, a software for monitoring ancillary rotating equipment. Its operations management and analytic enterprise software include NI DIAdem, which is configuration-based technical data management, analysis, and report generation tools to mine and analyze engineering and measurement data; NI SystemLink, a systems management and data collection software that enables the mass coordination of connected devices, software deployments, and data communications throughout a distributed system; and NI Optimal Plus. The company also offers PXI hardware form factor; and NI semiconductor test systems, as well as software and hardware maintenance, and training and certification services. It serves semiconductor, transportation, aerospace, and defense industries; and government agencies. National Instruments Corporation has strategic agreements with Konrad Technologies, Inc. to develop test systems and solutions for autonomous driving software and hardware validation; and Foretellix Ltd. to enhance the safety of advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous vehicles. The company was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc. operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions. Its C3 AI applications include C3 AI Inventory Optimization, a solution to optimize raw material, in-process, and finished goods inventory levels; C3 AI Supply Network Risk, which provides visibility into risks of disruption throughout the supply chain operations for enterprise supply chain managers; C3 AI Customer Churn Management, which enables account executives and relationship managers to monitor customer satisfaction using transactional, behavioral, and contextual information, as well as to take action to prevent customer churn with AI-based and human-interpretable predictions and warning; C3 AI Production Schedule Optimization, a solution for scheduling production; C3 AI Predictive Maintenance, which provides insight into asset risk to maintenance planners and equipment operators; C3 AI Fraud Detection solution; and C3 AI Energy Management solution. The company also offers integrated turnkey enterprise AI applications for various market segments, including oil and gas, chemicals, utilities, manufacturing, retail, banking, financial services, intelligence, aerospace and defense, healthcare, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, smart cities, transportation, and others. C3.ai, Inc. serves customers primarily in Europe, Asia, and the United States. It has strategic partnerships with Baker Hughes in the areas of oil and gas market; FIS in the areas of financial services market; Raytheon in the areas of the U.S. defense and intelligence communities; and Microsoft and Adobe in the areas of customer relationship management. The company was formerly known as C3 IoT, Inc. and changed its name to C3.ai, Inc. in June 2019. C3.ai, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

