Nerve Finance (NRV) Price Hits $0.0061

Nerve Finance (NRV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Nerve Finance has a total market cap of $781,149.00 and approximately $634,417.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010942 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070824 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10827311 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Nerve Finance Profile

Nerve Finance launched on March 3rd, 2021. Nerve Finance’s total supply is 128,309,588 coins. The official website for Nerve Finance is nerve.fi. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve is an automated market-maker (AMM) on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) designed for low-slippage trading of stablecoins and other pegged assets. Nerve launched its signature 3Pool with a basket of dollar-pegged stablecoins consisting of BUSD, USDT and USDC. The protocol has since established an fUSDT metapool and pegged BTC and ETH pools in service of its cross-chain Nerve Bridge, as well as an rUSD metapool in collaboration with Ramp DeFi and a UST metapool in collaboration with Terra. More pools are constantly in development, and projects are welcome to apply to develop a metapool with Nerve through the BUIDL program.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerve Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nerve Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

