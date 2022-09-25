Neumark (NEU) Price Reaches $0.0286

Neumark (NEU) traded down 23.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Neumark has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $14,697.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neumark has traded 99.5% higher against the US dollar. One Neumark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011025 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070384 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10760033 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Neumark

Neumark was first traded on November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 63,749,532 coins. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org. Neumark’s official website is neufund.org.

Neumark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neufund is a fundraising platform for startups and existing businesses. Startups/existing businesses will be able to present their projects in the platform for which they want to receive a venture capital. When accepted in the platform, an ETO (Equity Token Offering) takes place and users can decide either to invest in it or not.Neumark is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It will allow users to invest in the listed companies in the platform and benefit as shareholders. Furthermore, it gives users rights to platform fees (for example, the fee charged to the companies for the ETO) and rights to participate in the platform portfolio.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

