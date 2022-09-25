New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading Down 10.6%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) traded down 10.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.20 and last traded at $42.20. 28,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,044,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFE shares. Citigroup started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 8.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.53.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $584.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,094,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,403,000 after buying an additional 3,663,806 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 111.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,891,000 after buying an additional 1,251,862 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,714,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,805,000 after buying an additional 836,467 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7,298.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 819,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after buying an additional 808,103 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 153.9% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,946,000 after purchasing an additional 724,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

