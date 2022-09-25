Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $35,000 Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,195,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,439,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $318.00 to $258.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $337.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Beer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Beer Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total value of $129,612.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,306.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total value of $129,612.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,306.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $95,814.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,825.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,101 shares of company stock valued at $386,892 over the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $317.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $353.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.28. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.00 and a 12-month high of $556.68.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

