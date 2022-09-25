Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $86,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,195 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,486,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,591 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,442 shares during the period. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,648,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 978,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,023,000 after purchasing an additional 772,400 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.91 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.47.

