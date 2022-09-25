NFTify (N1) Market Cap Reaches $2.43 Million

NFTify (N1) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. NFTify has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1,710.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NFTify has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NFTify

NFTify launched on May 15th, 2021. NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official website for NFTify is nftify.network. NFTify’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NFTify

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTify allows small businesses to create their own NFT store without coding; helps NFT authors issue NFT easily and detect fake/similar content for copyright protection purposes.”

