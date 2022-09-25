NiiFi (NIIFI) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $2,293.00

NiiFi (NIIFI) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. NiiFi has a total market cap of $2,293.00 and approximately $20,501.00 worth of NiiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NiiFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NiiFi has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NiiFi Coin Profile

NiiFi’s launch date was June 1st, 2021. NiiFi’s total supply is 888,889 coins. The official website for NiiFi is www.niifi.com. NiiFi’s official Twitter account is @NiiFiDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NiiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NiiFi is an ecosystem of DeFi solutions targeting mass adoption. The first version of the platform consists of a swapping and lending tool, which are needed to meet the requirements for the first commercial use cases targeting Gaming and Finance.The NIIFI token will ensure a fully decentralised model of governance. All stakeholders will have a stake in guiding the protocol’s development process by voting mechanisms. Therefore the token is a governance token for the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NiiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NiiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NiiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

