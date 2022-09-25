NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $129.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $129.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.68.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $97.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

