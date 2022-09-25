NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.37

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.37 and last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 34074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NNGRY. Cheuvreux lowered shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NN Group from €56.50 ($57.65) to €59.80 ($61.02) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NN Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from €58.00 ($59.18) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NN Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.02.

Get NN Group alerts:

NN Group Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 23.80 and a quick ratio of 23.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26.

NN Group Cuts Dividend

NN Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.3865 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th.

(Get Rating)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.