Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.60.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $4.54 on Thursday. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $207.48 million, a P/E ratio of -41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity at Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $131.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 61,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $292,210.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,127.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 409,342 shares of company stock worth $1,899,508 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noodles & Company

(Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.