Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) were down 8.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $25.91. Approximately 5,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 782,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.78.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.40.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $549.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.05 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1,046.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

