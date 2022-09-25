Norway Savings Bank Buys 475 Shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 158.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $921,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,227,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,995,000 after buying an additional 134,582 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 234,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 82,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

Get iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDQ opened at $24.22 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $26.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.