Nova R Wealth Inc. Sells 3,544 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nova R Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $371.42 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $405.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.18.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

