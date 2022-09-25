NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $21.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NuCana’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

NuCana Stock Down 13.6 %

NuCana stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.27. NuCana has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.32.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuCana will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in NuCana during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NuCana by 167.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 48,845 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in NuCana during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NuCana by 10.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NuCana by 163.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 324,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

