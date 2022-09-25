NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $21.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NuCana’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.
NuCana Stock Down 13.6 %
NuCana stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.27. NuCana has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.32.
NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuCana will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.
NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.
