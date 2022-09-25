NULS (NULS) One Day Volume Hits $2.44 Million

NULS (NULS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, NULS has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $22.86 million and $2.44 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NULS Profile

NULS was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 120,455,537 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

