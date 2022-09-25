NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $198.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of NVIDIA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $214.91.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $125.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $311.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $122.57 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

