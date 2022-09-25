OAX (OAX) One Day Volume Tops $21.44 Million

OAX (OAX) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. OAX has a total market cap of $28.96 million and approximately $21.44 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001540 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OAX has traded 148.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OAX Coin Profile

OAX launched on June 22nd, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OAX is www.openanx.org.

Buying and Selling OAX

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

