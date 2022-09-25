ODIN PROTOCOL Price Tops $0.0637 on Top Exchanges (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $3,149.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODIN PROTOCOL alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007337 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011107 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776034 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,332,244 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODIN PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODIN PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.