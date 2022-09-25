Odyssey Market Capitalization Hits $870,713.00 (OCN)

Odyssey (OCN) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Odyssey has a total market cap of $870,713.00 and $256,159.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is primarily a decentralized sharing economy and peer-to-peer ecosystem, aiming to compete with and replace the likes of Airbnb and Uber. Odyssey dreams big – aiming to completely replace the concept of private ownership with an economy in which everything is shared and little is owned. It’s a long way from its goals, of course, but making peer-to-peer sharing more efficient with smart contracts is certainly a step in the right direction.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars.

