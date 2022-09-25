Offshift (XFT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $72,851.00

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Offshift has a market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $72,851.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005169 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009650 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.77 or 0.00722073 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,969,500 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Offshift Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

