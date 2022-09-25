One Cash One Day Volume Hits $46,709.00 (ONC)

One Cash (ONC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Cash has a total market capitalization of $180,112.00 and approximately $46,709.00 worth of One Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, One Cash has traded 37.4% higher against the dollar. One One Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011036 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

One Cash Coin Profile

One Cash was first traded on December 23rd, 2020. One Cash’s total supply is 1,531,947 coins. One Cash’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling One Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “One Cash is an experimental project for the Basis protocol – a fork of BasisCash.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as One Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade One Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase One Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

