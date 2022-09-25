One Cash Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $180,690.00 (ONC)

One Cash (ONC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One One Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, One Cash has traded 37.4% higher against the dollar. One Cash has a market capitalization of $180,690.00 and approximately $46,709.00 worth of One Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011035 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

One Cash launched on December 23rd, 2020. One Cash’s total supply is 1,531,947 coins. One Cash’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “One Cash is an experimental project for the Basis protocol – a fork of BasisCash.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as One Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire One Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy One Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

