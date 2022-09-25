ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STKS. Roth Capital started coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut ONE Group Hospitality from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ONE Group Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Group Hospitality presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

ONE Group Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $7.03 on Thursday. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $229.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $81.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 85,916.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,260,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after buying an additional 26,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. 39.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Further Reading

