One Share (ONS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $213,551.00

One Share (ONS) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Share has a market capitalization of $213,551.00 and approximately $33,897.00 worth of One Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One One Share coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00009235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, One Share has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get One Share alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011036 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About One Share

One Share was first traded on December 23rd, 2020. One Share’s total supply is 121,682 coins. One Share’s official Twitter account is @AckmanMisa and its Facebook page is accessible here. One Share’s official website is onecash.finance.

Buying and Selling One Share

According to CryptoCompare, “One Share is a project that sets itself for bolder experiments on the model of Basis protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as One Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade One Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase One Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for One Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for One Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.