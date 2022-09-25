One Share Price Tops $1.75 (ONS)

One Share (ONS) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One One Share coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00009221 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, One Share has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Share has a total market capitalization of $213,192.00 and approximately $33,897.00 worth of One Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011035 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

One Share Profile

One Share’s genesis date was December 23rd, 2020. One Share’s total supply is 121,682 coins. The official website for One Share is onecash.finance. One Share’s official Twitter account is @AckmanMisa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling One Share

According to CryptoCompare, “One Share is a project that sets itself for bolder experiments on the model of Basis protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as One Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire One Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase One Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

