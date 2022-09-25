OneRoot Network Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (RNT)

OneRoot Network (RNT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $646,335.00 and $9,909.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en.

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform.”

