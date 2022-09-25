OTA Financial Group L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

OTA Financial Group L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned about 0.06% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $23,571,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 734.1% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,289,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,640 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $7,220,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $5,067,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 201.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 748,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NSTB opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

