OTA Financial Group L.P. Makes New $222,000 Investment in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $452,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANZU stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $9.86.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

