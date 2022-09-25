OTA Financial Group L.P. Takes Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,104,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after acquiring an additional 138,121 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,696,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,179,000 after buying an additional 190,436 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,351,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,280,000 after buying an additional 371,896 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,161,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after purchasing an additional 62,838 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,601,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,852,000 after purchasing an additional 52,939 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $8.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

