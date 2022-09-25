Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OXM. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.50.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of OXM stock opened at $87.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.24 and a 200-day moving average of $92.58. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.16. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other news, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $140,239.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 540.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

