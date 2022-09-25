Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 162,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. ADE LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 45,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 90.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 155.8% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 52,703 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.75.

