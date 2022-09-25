PAID Network Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last Week (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $11.86 million and $37,812.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PAID Network

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users.”

