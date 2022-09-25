Pakcoin (PAK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $275,346.44

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Pakcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pakcoin has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Pakcoin has a market cap of $275,346.44 and approximately $2,864.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pakcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00022553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00283493 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002515 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00030107 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $678.82 or 0.03563228 BTC.

Pakcoin Profile

Pakcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins and its circulating supply is 76,943,539 coins. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pakcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pakcoin is premier digital currency for Pakistan. It is based on Litecoin and is 1% premined. These premined coins will be used for development and airdrop to Pakistanis.(http://www.pakcoin.info/airdrop/)THE BENEFITS OF PAKCOIN – Nearly instant transactions with a nearly impossible risk of fraud due to the unbreakable security Cryptocurrencies have to offer Mine-able by everyone however 150,000 Pakistanis will receive 50 Pakcoins for free through airdrop Zero or very low processing fees when sending Pakcoins around the worldFAIR MINING – 182 Million Pakcoins (PAK) will be created by people like you through a process called mining. 1% has been pre-mined; 75 Million of that will be divided between the first 150,000 Pakistanis. The remaining PAK will be used for further development of the coin, marketing and merchant services in Pakistan.INTEGRATION ASSISTANCE – Working on a web or software project and thinking about integrating Pakcoin? Developers are standing by to help. You may be eligible for a bounty reward, our way of thanking you. DOWNLOAD AND TRY – You can download the wallet software in our download page and then start claiming your 50 Free Pakcoins if you are a PakistaniWallets: http://www.pakcoin.info/wallets/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pakcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pakcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.