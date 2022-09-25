Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PZZA. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. OTR Global lowered shares of Papa John’s International to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.43.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $75.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.51. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $72.66 and a 52-week high of $140.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Papa John’s International news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 331,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,926,000 after purchasing an additional 87,835 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.