Paramount Global (PARAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 1.4375 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Paramount Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PARAP opened at $30.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.10. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $67.00.
Paramount Global Company Profile
