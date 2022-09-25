Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Hits Market Capitalization of $166.46 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for $8.37 or 0.00043867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $166.46 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s launch date was January 28th, 2020. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 19,890,000 coins. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

