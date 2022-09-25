Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH stock opened at $244.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.72.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

