Paul Edward Walker Buys 3,984,000 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) Director Paul Edward Walker acquired 3,984,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,999,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Allakos Stock Performance
Allakos stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. Allakos Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $11.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11. The company has a market cap of $287.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.66.
Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Allakos
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Allakos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allakos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.
About Allakos
Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.
