Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Several brokerages have commented on PYCR. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

In related news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $135,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 21.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 16.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,205,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,192,000 after buying an additional 307,075 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 63,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 12.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $37.42. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

