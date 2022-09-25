PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 11,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in PayPal by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management lifted its position in PayPal by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 353,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $86.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.48. The firm has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $278.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

