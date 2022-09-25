PayRue (Propel) (PROPEL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $28,494.00

PayRue (Propel) (PROPEL) traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, PayRue (Propel) has traded 54.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PayRue (Propel) has a total market capitalization of $118,493.69 and $28,494.00 worth of PayRue (Propel) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayRue (Propel) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005789 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011036 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
PayRue (Propel) Coin Profile
PayRue (Propel)’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,930,037,525 coins. PayRue (Propel)’s official Twitter account is @pay_rue.
Buying and Selling PayRue (Propel)
