pBTC35A Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.10 Million (pBTC35A)

pBTC35A (pBTC35A) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. pBTC35A has a market cap of $1.10 million and $45,072.00 worth of pBTC35A was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pBTC35A coin can now be purchased for about $5.11 or 0.00026869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, pBTC35A has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011035 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

pBTC35A Coin Profile

pBTC35A launched on January 8th, 2021. pBTC35A’s total supply is 214,602 coins. pBTC35A’s official Twitter account is @MarsProject2020 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling pBTC35A

According to CryptoCompare, “The protocol consists of pBTC35A tokens and MARS tokens. Each pBTC35A token represents 1TH/s hashrate with pre-determined power ratio, mining rigs would be in Poolin Superhashrate’s custody during the life cycle. While net profit on wBTC would be distributed per minutes.”

